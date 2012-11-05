Russian, Azeri firms bid for Greek Depa - sources

(Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and Sintez KSINI.RTS and Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR were the main bidders for Greek gas company Depa on Monday in a deal that could help the near-bankrupt country raise up to 1 billion euros, three people familiar with the situation said.

Monday was the deadline for offers in the sale of all of Depa by the Greek government, which owns a 65 percent stake, and Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT), which holds the remainder.

Greece is hoping to reach a deal in the first quarter of next year, the people said.