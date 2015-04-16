FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 sends Greek islanders rushing into street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck around 50 km (30 miles) off the eastern tip of the Greek Mediterranean island of Crete, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

USGS located the quake 152 km (95 miles) east-southeast of the island’s main town, Heraklion. It revised the magnitude from a previous 6.3.

Greek fire brigade officials in Athens said the quake had been felt on the island but that there were no immediate reports of damage of casualties. A local police official in Crete said the quake had been strong enough to send some of the island’s residents rushing into the streets.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens; Writing by Kevin Liffey

