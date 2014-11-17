FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no reports of injuries
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 18, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no reports of injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake shook central Greece early on Tuesday and was felt as far away as its capital Athens but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, Greek police and firebrigade officials said.

The quake of 5.2 magnitude occurred at 0105 local time (2305 GMT), the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on its website. It struck near the city of Chalkida on the island of Evia, and its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage. Greeks still have fresh memories of a 5.9 magnitude quake in 1999, which killed 143 people.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.