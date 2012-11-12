FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB extends Greek bank collateral limits: paper
November 12, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

ECB extends Greek bank collateral limits: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has agreed to broaden the framework for allowing Greek banks to tap emergency loans from Greece’s national central bank, German daily Die Welt reported on Monday, citing central bank sources.

By broadening the collateral framework for Greek banks to obtain the loans - so called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) - from the Bank of Greece, the ECB would more than offset a reduction in the ceiling on T-Bills the banks could use as security to 3 billion euros from 7 billion, the paper said.

The net increase in available liquidity funding for Greek banks would allow them to buy more Greek sovereign bonds, helping Athens bridge a funding gap, the paper said in a pre-release of an article to run in its Tuesday edition.

The ECB declined to comment.

Writing by Paul Carrel

