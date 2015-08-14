FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece package to focus on sustainable finances, reforms: EU Commission
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Greece package to focus on sustainable finances, reforms: EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A package Greece has agreed on with its international lenders will focus on sustainable finances and reforms, leading to a medium term primary surplus of 3.5 percent, the European Commission said on Friday.

To reach the medium term target, Greece agreed to a primary surplus of 0.25, 0.5, 1.75 and 3.5 percent between 2015 and 2018, the Commission added in a statement issued together with other international creditors.

“The credibility of the agreement is underpinned by a significant number of upfront reforms,” the Commission said, listing revenue collection, pensions and health systems as some of the government sectors to be reformed.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.