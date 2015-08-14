Greece package to focus on sustainable finances, reforms: EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A package Greece has agreed on with its international lenders will focus on sustainable finances and reforms, leading to a medium term primary surplus of 3.5 percent, the European Commission said on Friday.

To reach the medium term target, Greece agreed to a primary surplus of 0.25, 0.5, 1.75 and 3.5 percent between 2015 and 2018, the Commission added in a statement issued together with other international creditors.

“The credibility of the agreement is underpinned by a significant number of upfront reforms,” the Commission said, listing revenue collection, pensions and health systems as some of the government sectors to be reformed.