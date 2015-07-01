Greek factory activity shrinks in June, export orders slump: PMI

ATHENS, (Reuters) - Greek manufacturing activity shrank for the 10th month in a row in June, with the downturn gaining pace after a sharp decline in export orders and production, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Markit’s purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing, a sector that makes up about 10 percent of the economy, fell to 46.9 last month, its second-lowest reading in two years and

remaining below the 50 mark that denotes growth.

“The accelerated contraction in goods production in June ended the worst quarter for the Greek manufacturing sector for two years,” said Markit economist Phil Smith.

“With negotiations over a debt deal ongoing in June demand was subdued, leading new orders -- both from domestic and international clients -- to fall even faster than in May.”

Greece’s standoff with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over reforms needed to unlock remaining bailout aid has revived fears of a “Grexit” from the euro zone.

The Greek economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, after a fragile recovery last year.

Factory output posted the sharpest monthly contraction since June 2013 with new orders from abroad declining for the eighth straight month and firms citing weak demand.

Despite the downturn, job cuts were modest.

”So far manufacturers have not fully adjusted down staffing numbers in line with demand,“ Smith said. ”Without a revival in

orders, firms are likely to step up job cuts and reduce excess capacity.”

The weak euro pushed raw material prices higher, while strong competitive pressures and efforts to attract new clients led manufacturers to lower their output prices.