Greek cabinet unveiled, Varoufakis confirmed finance minister
#World News
January 27, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 3 years ago

Greek cabinet unveiled, Varoufakis confirmed finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras named Yannis Dragasakis, a veteran of his leftwing Syriza party as deputy premier and confirmed economist Yanis Varoufakis as finance minister as he unveiled a cabinet on Tuesday.

Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks’, Tsipras’s right-wing coalition partners, was named to the defense portfolio in the line-up announced by longtime Tsipras aide Nikos Pappas, who was named as state minister, a role similar to a chief of staff.

Dragasakis - an economist who in the run-up to the vote demanded an investigation into how the country was forced into a bailout - had been expected to become deputy prime minister overseeing ministries related to the economy.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

