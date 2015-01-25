Greek PM Samaras congratulates Syriza leader on election victory

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has called leftist leader Alexis Tsipras to congratulate him on winning Sunday’s snap election, a spokesman for Syriza and an official at the ruling conservative party told Reuters.

An official projection showed Syriza will easily win but may fall short of an absolute majority in parliament by as little as one seat.

Samaras, whose New Democracy party trailed in the projection by almost nine points, is expected to formally concede defeat in a televised statement shortly.