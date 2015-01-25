FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM Samaras congratulates Syriza leader on election victory
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM Samaras congratulates Syriza leader on election victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has called leftist leader Alexis Tsipras to congratulate him on winning Sunday’s snap election, a spokesman for Syriza and an official at the ruling conservative party told Reuters.

An official projection showed Syriza will easily win but may fall short of an absolute majority in parliament by as little as one seat.

Samaras, whose New Democracy party trailed in the projection by almost nine points, is expected to formally concede defeat in a televised statement shortly.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.