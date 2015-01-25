Greek election to raise European economic uncertainty: UK's Cameron

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron warned on Sunday that the Greek election would raise economic uncertainty across Europe, saying it meant his country had to stick to his plan for Britain’s own economy.

“The Greek election will increase economic uncertainty across Europe. That’s why the UK must stick to our plan, delivering security at home,” Cameron said on his official Twitter feed.

Cameron made his comments after Greece’s left-wing Syriza appeared on course to trounce the ruling conservatives in Sunday’s snap election, setting up a possible confrontation with international creditors.