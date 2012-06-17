FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conservative leader says Greece voted to stay in euro
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2012 / 7:44 PM / 5 years ago

Conservative leader says Greece voted to stay in euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras claimed victory in Sunday’s national election, saying Greeks had voted to stay in the euro single currency.

Samaras, mobbed by cheering supporters in central Athens, called on other parties to join his government.

“The Greek people voted today to stay on a European course and remain in the euro zone,” he said. “There will be no more adventures; Greece’s place in Europe will not be put in doubt, the sacrifices of the Greek people will bear fruit.”

He promised the country would fulfill its commitments to euro zone partners and said he would try to introduce growth policies to boost the country’s struggling economy.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.