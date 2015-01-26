FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior Merkel lawmaker rules out further debt cut for Greece
January 26, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Senior Merkel lawmaker rules out further debt cut for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker from Angela Merkel’s conservatives said on Monday “with us there will be no further debt reduction for Greece,” in reaction to a pledge by Greek election victor Alexis Tsipras to renegotiate Greece’s debt agreements.

Norbert Barthle, spokesman on budgetary affairs for the conservatives in the lower house of parliament, told Reuters by telephone that Tsipras, whose leftist Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday, must realize that German taxpayers are liable for a large portion of Greek aid.

“I cannot tell them that they should now bear the weight of that risk,” Barthle said.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolweski; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown

