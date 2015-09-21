EU's Dombrovskis calls on Greece to stick to reform agreements

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday that the new Greek government should be formed quickly and that Brussels expected Athens to stick to previously agreed reforms.

“It’s important that the new government is swiftly formed and committed to the program,” said Dombrovskis, adding that Syriza had already agreed to the bailout program.

“From this point you can expect the new government to stick to the commitments which it has signed,” added Dombrovskis, who is the commissioner responsible for the euro.

He said the question of possible debt relief had already been addressed during the negotiations. “The Eurogroup has agreed to look at it after the first successful review of the program, excluding a haircut,” he said.