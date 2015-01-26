FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone ready to work with Syriza, says Greece's problems remain
#World News
January 26, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone ready to work with Syriza, says Greece's problems remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers said they were ready to work with the new anti-bailout government Greek government, but warned the country that its deep economic problems had not changed because of an election, the chairman of the ministers said on Monday.

“We are very motivated to work with the new Greek government to maintain the recovery path,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of the ministers said after the meeting. He said he had earlier spoken to the likely new Greek finance minister.

“We all have to realize and the Greek people have to realize that the major problems in the Greek economy have not disappeared and haven’t even changed overnight because of the simple fact that an election took place,” Dijsselbloem said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander, Jan Strupczewski

