FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Oettinger says Greek debt cut would send wrong signal to other countries
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Oettinger says Greek debt cut would send wrong signal to other countries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Monday that a debt restructuring for Greece would send the wrong message to other countries in the euro zone after Greek anti-bailout party Syriza won the election on Sunday.

“If we cut debt (for Greece), that would give the wrong signal to Portugal or Ireland, Cyprus or Spain,” Oettinger told German radio Deutschlandfunk, adding that the new government in Athens had to stick to agreements with its euro zone partners.

Brussels cannot change its position because of an election, the German EU commissioner for digital economy said.

However, Oettinger signaled that Brussels could be flexible on extending some details of loans already granted.

“We have already shown some flexibility on credit maturity. We have already done everything that is feasible when it comes to rates. That is what we offer him (Tsipras),” he said.

Leftwing leader Alexis Tsipras will move on Monday to build a stable government that can take on international lenders and reverse years of painful austerity following a crushing election victory by his Syriza party.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.