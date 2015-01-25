FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls after Greek exit polls show Syriza win
#Business News
January 25, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

Euro falls after Greek exit polls show Syriza win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fifty-euro notes are seen at the Belgian Central Bank in Brussels in this December 8, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The euro fell on Monday after exit polls in Greece’s general election showed the leftwing Syriza party winning a comfortable victory, raising the risk of a standoff over austerity measures with its European lenders.

The single currency fell versus most major currencies in early Australasian trade, losing nearly half a U.S. cent to around $1.1170 according to Reuters data and closing in on $1.1115 hit late last week, its lowest since September 2003.

Early exit polls showed Syriza could gain 35.5-39.5 percent of the vote, well ahead of the conservative New Democracy party of outgoing Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on 23-27 percent, according a joint exit poll for Greek television stations issued immediately after voting ended on Sunday.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
