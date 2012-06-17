FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 17, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Greek election result too close to call: pollster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s national election is too close to call, with the radical leftist SYRIZA party running neck and neck with the conservative New Democracy party, Kapa Research said on Sunday.

Kapa said it would not issue a planned exit poll for Reuters and To Vima newspaper since the results fell within the margin of error and were impossible to predict.

The closely-watched election could determine whether Greece is pushed to bankruptcy and crashes out of the euro zone, a scenario policymakers have warned could occur if the anti-bailout SYRIZA party places first. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, writing by Deepa Babington)

