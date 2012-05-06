FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's pro-bailout parties take a beating: exit poll
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 6, 2012 / 4:02 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's pro-bailout parties take a beating: exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties risked falling short of the 151-seat majority needed to form a coalition government after Sunday’s general election, an exit poll from Kapa Research showed.

The poll for Reuters and To Vima newspaper showed New Democracy taking 16-19 percent of the vote, well below projections of up to 25 percent last month, while PASOK took 15-18 percent. The anti-bailout Left Coalition party was set to challenge PASOK for second place with 15-18 percent of the vote.

With a maximum of 37 percent of the vote, the only two pro-bailout parties which have ruled Greece for decades looked like they would struggle to form a coalition.

Analysts say the parties needed between 35 to 40 percent to obtain a workable parliamentary majority.

Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, editing by Mike Peacock

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.