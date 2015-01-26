FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says there is no question of a debt haircut for Greece
January 26, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Schaeuble says there is no question of a debt haircut for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble once again ruled out a debt haircut for Greece on Monday after leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn in as prime minister of a new hardline, anti-bailout government that wants to face down international lenders.

“There’s no question of a debt haircut,” Schaeuble told ARD television. “Greece isn’t overburdened by its debt servicing.”

Schaeuble said the euro zone wants to continue its bailout program for Greece.

“We can’t imagine how Greece, without a continuation of this program, can continue on a reasonable economic path. But the election was just yesterday and the government was formed with remarkable speed. Now we have to give the government the time to make its decision. We’re ready to continue the program but it’s Greece’s decision.”

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum

