FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Syriza to form government with right-wing party
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2015 / 9:44 AM / 3 years ago

Greece's Syriza to form government with right-wing party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftwing Syriza party will form a coalition government with the right-wing, anti-bailout Independent Greeks party, the leader of the smaller party told reporters on Monday.

“I want to announce that from this moment there is a government in the country. The Independent Greeks give a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. There is an agreement in principle,” Panos Kammenos said after talks with Tsipras at Syriza’s headquarters in Athens.

“The prime minister today will see the president for his swearing in and will announce the composition of the government in which the Independent Greeks will participate.”

The alliance between the parties on opposite ends of the political spectrum marks an unusual tie-up between forces brought together by a common hatred of the EU/IMF bailout program keeping Greece afloat.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.