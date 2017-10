ATHENS (Reuters) - A hand grenade was thrown outside Greek TV station Skai but did not explode, police said on Sunday, as people voted in the parliamentary election.

“According to the guard of the station it was thrown by two persons riding a motorbike, it did not go off,” a police official said. “It is not known if it is a real grenade or a fake but no one is going near.” Bomb disposal experts were on their way to the scene.