Small Greek anti-bailout party says could support Syriza

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s small right-wing party said he would be willing to support an anti-bailout government, leaving the door open to cooperation with leftists Syriza who are poised for victory in Sunday’s snap election.

“Greeks today chose hope and independence over fear,” Panos Kammenos said.

“We will help to make sure this new social and political reality is stable for the good of the country,” he said.

It remains unclear whether Syriza will gain an absolute majority, and it could need the support of smaller parties, possibly including Kammenos’ Independent Greek, which is projected to win around a dozen seats.