Greek party says bailout issues holding up coalition deal

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek political leaders have yet to find common ground over an unpopular bailout and a coalition deal may not be struck until later in the week, the leader of a small moderate leftist party said on Tuesday.

“There will be a government but I don’t know if it will be formed by tonight. I believe we will have reached an agreement by the end of the week,” Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis told reporters.

“There are still some outstanding issues regarding the program of the government and the terms (of the bailout) from which Greece must disengage.”

Kouvelis’ party is expected to support a coalition of the conservatives, who won Sunday’s election, and the Socialists.