#Business News
January 26, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

IMF's Lagarde rules out special treatment for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reacts during the session 'The BBC World Debate: A Richer World, but for Whom?' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS (Reuters) - Greece must respect the euro zone’s rules and cannot demand special treatment for its debt in the wake of the victory of anti-austerity party Syriza, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview on Monday.

“There are internal euro zone rules to be respected,” Lagarde told Le Monde daily. “We cannot make special categories for such or such country.”

Lagarde added that Greece still needed to carry out key reforms, such as tax collection and reducing judicial backlogs.

“It’s not a question of austerity measures, these are in-depth reforms that remain to be done,” she said.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Leigh Thomas. Editing by Andrew Callus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
