Greek leftists' lead over conservatives widens slightly: Marc poll

Alexis Tsipras (L), opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party, smiles during a meeting with members of the Greens-Ecologists party, at the party's headquarters in Athens January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek leftist party Syriza’s poll lead over the ruling conservatives marginally widened to 3.2 percentage points from 3 points, a survey showed on Friday, two weeks ahead of an election that is watched with keen interest across Europe.

Syriza, which opposes Greece’s international bailout program, would take 29.6 percent of the vote, the poll conducted by Marc for Alpha TV showed. That was up from 28.1 percent from the last Marc poll in late December.

Support for the party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, New Democracy, rose from 25.1 percent to 26.4 percent, 3.2 points short of Syriza.