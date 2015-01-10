Greek leftist party Syriza maintains lead ahead of snap poll

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek leftist party Syriza’s poll lead over the ruling conservatives was stable at 3.4 percentage points, a survey showed on Saturday, two weeks before an election.

Syriza, which opposes Greece’s international bailout program, would take 33.1 percent of the vote, versus 29.7 percent for the party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

The poll conducted by Alco for weekly Proto Thema newspaper showed support for both parties fell slightly against a survey conducted by the same pollster last week, when the gap between the two stood at 3.3 percentage points.