Lead for Greek radical leftists Syriza stable over conservatives
#World News
January 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Lead for Greek radical leftists Syriza stable over conservatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alexis Tsipras, opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party, delivers a speech during a party congress in Athens January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s anti-bailout Syriza party held a steady lead over Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’ conservatives ahead of a Jan. 25 snap election, a poll showed on Tuesday.

Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza led by 3 percentage points over Samaras’ New Democracy party, the survey conducted by pollsters Rass between Jan. 11 and 12 showed, marginally up from 2.7 points in a poll conducted earlier this month.

Syriza, which has vowed to cancel austerity measures and renegotiate an international bailout, would garner 30.2 percent of the vote against 27.2 percent for New Democracy with less than two weeks before Greeks vote.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
