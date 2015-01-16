Poll shows Greek leftists' lead over conservatives widening slightly

People walk past a banner with an image of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras at the party's pre-election kiosk in Athens January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek radical leftist Syriza party’s poll lead over the ruling conservatives widened to 4.6 percentage points from 4.1 points, a survey showed on Friday, nine days before an election that is watched with keen interest across Europe.

The survey by Metron Analysis to be published for Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday showed Syriza would win 35.4 percent of the vote if elections were held now, ahead of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’ New Democracy party which get 30.8 percent.