Greek radical leftists widen lead ahead of Sunday's vote

A man walks near a banner with an image of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras at the party's pre-elections kiosk in Athens January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s anti-bailout Syriza party has widened its lead over the ruling conservatives to 5.2 percentage points from 4.6 points previously, a survey showed on Wednesday, four days before a national election.

The survey by Alco for Pontiki newspaper showed Syriza would win 33.8 percent of the vote if the election was held now, ahead of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’ New Democracy party which would take 28.6 percent of the vote.