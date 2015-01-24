FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek leftists Syriza keep poll lead ahead of election
#World News
January 24, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Greek leftists Syriza keep poll lead ahead of election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftwing Syriza party kept its steady lead in the last opinion polls to be issued ahead of Sunday’s general election, with questions remaining over whether it will be able to govern alone or need the support of a coalition partner.

Under the election rules, it would need just over 40 percent of the vote to be guaranteed a majority of its own although it could win with slightly less, depending on the results of the other parties.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by James Mackenzie

