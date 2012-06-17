Greek conservatives to win election: official projection

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s New Democracy conservatives are set to win a crucial election expected to determine the country’s future in the euro zone, an official projection from the interior ministry showed on Sunday.

The projection showed New Democracy taking 29.5 percent of the vote, with SYRIZA in second place with 27.1 percent. The Socialist PASOK followed in third place with 12.3 percent.

The result translates into 128 seats for New Democracy and 33 seats for PASOK, giving the two pro-bailout parties a slender majority in the 300-seat parliament.

New Democracy and PASOK back an EU/IMF bailout providing Greece with funds to stay afloat, but SYRIZA has promised to tear up the program and the austerity measures tied to it.

The projection was based on votes counted on the spot at about 12 percent of polling stations and sent to the ministry via text message. It proved highly accurate in predicting the outcome of an inconclusive election on May 6. There was a margin of error of 0.5 percentage points.