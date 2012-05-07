FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
With 98.6% of vote in, main Greek parties fail to win majority
May 7, 2012 / 2:14 AM / 5 years ago

With 98.6% of vote in, main Greek parties fail to win majority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative New Democracy party and Socialist rival PASOK failed to win a majority in parliament, results of 98.6 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election showed.

The results showed the two pro-bailout parties, mauled by angry voters, won jointly only 149 out of 300 seats, creating a hung parliament.

New Democracy party was leading with about 19 percent of the vote. The socialist PASOK party was in third place, trailing the anti-bailout Left Coalition party.

Party ND L.C. PASOK I.G KKE G.D Dem. Left

% 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 8.5 7.0 6.1

Seats 108 52 41 33 26 21 19

*New Democracy: conservative party *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *L.C.: Left Coalition *KKE: Greek Communist Party *Dem.Left: Democratic Left *I.G.: Independent Greeks *G.D.: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist)

** 151 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 300-member body. The party that places first in the election automatically gets an extra 50 seats to make it easier to reach the target of 151 seats needed to form a government.

Reporting by Athens bureau, editing by Mike Peacock

