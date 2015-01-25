FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM Samaras concedes defeat in snap election
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
January 25, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM Samaras concedes defeat in snap election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister and leader of the conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras speaks to journalists after voting at a polling station in Pilos in southern Greece January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nikitas Kotsiaris

ATHENS (Reuters) - Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he respected the decision of the Greek electorate after official projections showed voters rejecting his conservative New Democracy party in favor of the leftist Syriza on Sunday.

“The Greek people have spoken and we all respect their decision. I have a clear conscience,” Samaras said in a televised statement.

“New Democracy will remain ready to play a decisive role in future developments, as the guarantors of the country’s European course,” he said.

The party of leftist leader Alexis Tsipras is on the cusp of winning a majority in the 300-seat parliament, according to projections, nearly 9 points ahead of New Democracy.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.