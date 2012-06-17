Greek Socialist leader calls for broad coalition

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos suggested his PASOK party would join a pro-bailout coalition with the New Democracy conservatives who won Sunday’s election, saying Greece needed to have a government as early as Monday.

But he called for including the radical leftist SYRIZA party in a new government, a move rejected earlier by the anti-bailout party.

An official projection showed PASOK and New Democracy would have a slender majority in parliament.