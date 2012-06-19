FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek coalition to be formed Wednesday: Socialists
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Greek coalition to be formed Wednesday: Socialists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek parties holding talks to form a government are likely to strike a deal by Wednesday, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

“A government must be formed as soon as possible,” Venizelos, head of the PASOK party, said in a televised statement. “As we stand now, it could be formed by midday tomorrow.”

He said his party would support the government “whole-heartedly” but had not yet decided what form its participation would take. PASOK and the smaller Democratic Left party are expected to back a coalition led by the conservative New Democracy party, which won Sunday’s vote.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington

