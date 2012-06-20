Greece's Samaras says can form stable government

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras told President Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday he had the numbers to form a stable, long term government with center-left parties following his victory in Sunday’s general election.
“Our efforts have yielded a parliamentary majority to form a durable government,” Samaras, head of the center-right New Democracy party, told the head of state following talks with his traditional rivals, the Socialist PASOK party and the smaller Democratic Left.
Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by James Mackenzie