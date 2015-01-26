Greek leftists Syriza expect to form government by Wednesday

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras will probably be sworn in as prime minister by Monday and have a government in place by Wednesday at the latest, according to a party official.

Tsipras, who wants to renegotiate a chunk of Greek debt and cancel austerity measures, will meet with the leader of the small anti-bailout Independent Greeks party Panos Kammenos on Monday morning.

“There was an agreement with Mr Kammenos to meet on Monday at 10:30 local time to confirm the support and possible participation of the Independent Greeks in the new government,” according to the official who declined to be named.

Tsipras, whose party is expected to fall just short of a majority in the 300-seat parliament, also wants to meet the leaders of the centrist To Potami party and Communist party KKE before his government takes office.

“The most likely is that the prime minister will be sworn in on Monday and the new government will be sworn in on Tuesday evening or at the latest on Wednesday morning.”