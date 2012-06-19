Greek parties meet to finalize coalition: sources

ATHENS (Reuters) - Representatives from three Greek political parties involved in coalition talks will hold a meeting shortly to discuss policy issues and the make-up of a cabinet in a new government, two party officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We’re heading to a meeting now to discuss the program and the possible faces in the new government,” an official from one of the three parties said.

The conservative New Democracy, which won Sunday’s election, has been holding talks with the PASOK Socialists and the smaller, moderate Democratic Left party in an effort to form a government.