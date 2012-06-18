FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek leftists refuse to join conservative coalition
#World News
June 18, 2012

Greek leftists refuse to join conservative coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras refused to join a coalition with the conservatives who won Sunday’s election, saying his SYRIZA party would be a powerful force in the opposition instead.

Tsipras, who placed second in the election, has campaigned against Greece’s bailout supported by the New Democracy conservatives.

“The role of a strong and responsible opposition...is to intervene in a powerful way and this is what I assured Mr. Samaras that we would do,” Tsipras told reporters after holding talks with his conservative counterpart, Antonis Samaras.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington

