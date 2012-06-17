FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House urges swift formation of new Greek government
June 17, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

White House urges swift formation of new Greek government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday it hoped the Greek election outcome would lead to swift formation of a new government that will make “timely progress” on economic challenges, and also reaffirmed the U.S. position that Greece should remain in the euro zone.

“We congratulate the Greek people on conducting their election in this difficult time,” Jay Carney, President Barack Obama’s press secretary, said as parties committed to Greece’s bailout were on course to secure a parliamentary majority on Sunday.

“We hope this election will lead quickly to the formation of a new government that can make timely progress on the economic challenges facing the Greek people,” he said in a statement. “As President Obama and other world leaders have said, we believe that it is in all our interests for Greece to remain in the euro area while respecting its commitment to reform.”

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu

