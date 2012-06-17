FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7: Greece should remain in euro, respect commitments
June 17, 2012

G7: Greece should remain in euro, respect commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of Seven industrialized economies said it was in “all our interests” for Greece to remain in the euro zone while respecting its international bailout commitments.

“We welcome the commitment of the euro area to work in partnership with the next Greek government to ensure they remain on the path to reform and sustainability within the euro area,” the G7 also said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was issued after Greek political parties which back the international bailout of the country won a slim parliamentary majority in elections.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kieran Murray.

