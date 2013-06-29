FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek utility shelves plans for price increases
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Greek utility shelves plans for price increases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Employees are seen working in their offices in the building housing Greece's finance and development ministries in Athens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s state-controlled utility PPC said on Saturday it had no immediate plans to raise electricity prices for households after their liberalization on July 1.

Under the terms of its international bailout, Greece was supposed to raise low-voltage electricity prices in two stages this year, on May 1 and then before their liberalization on July 1, to bring them closer to generation costs.

The government, which owns 51 percent of PPC, shelved the May 1 hike, saying it was no longer needed because electricity generation costs were falling.

Asked by reporters on Saturday whether any increases would take effect from July 1, PPC’s Chief Executive Arthouros Zervos said on the sidelines of a shareholders’ meeting: “We will first have to see how the general situation and the regulatory framework in the electricity market unfolds.”

PPC was even planning to cut electricity prices to some industrial clients, Zervos said.

Electricity prices are a sensitive political issue and the government has said it did not want to impose any further painful measures on its austerity-weary citizens under the terms of the country’s 240-billion euro international bailout.

In a deeply unpopular move, Athens raised low-voltage electricity prices by an average 8.8 percent in January, following a 12 percent increase last year.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.