Greek PM says state broadcaster shutdown is temporary
#World News
June 12, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Greek PM says state broadcaster shutdown is temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday defended the abrupt closure of state broadcaster ERT, saying it was in the public interest to reform and relaunch the organization.

“This is a very temporary move,” Samaras said in remarks at a signing ceremony for a new credit facility from the European Investment Bank.

“We decided to shut ERT temporarily and to create a new public broadcaster... we are protecting the public interest.”

The sudden closure of ERT - which was yanked off air at midnight hours after the decision was announced on Tuesday - set off a firestorm of protests from unions, media and coalition partners.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington

