PASOK Socialist party leader Evangelos Venizelos (C), junior partner in Greece's ruling coalition, leaves the Prime Minister's office in Athens June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s ruling coalition leaders will meet again on Thursday to resolve an impasse over last week’s closure of state broadcaster ERT after failing to reach agreement during talks on Wednesday, PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos said.

Venizelos said the issue would be resolved on Thursday but reiterated that public broadcasting must go back on air immediately.