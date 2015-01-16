FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker: Greece won't leave euro, won't be kicked out
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 16, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Juncker: Greece won't leave euro, won't be kicked out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference following a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Greece will neither leave the euro nor be kicked out of the single currency area, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a conference in Paris on Friday.

“Greece won’t leave the euro zone, we won’t kick Greece out of the euro zone,” he said. “There is no such question.”

When asked about the Jan 25 general election in Greece, Juncker said he would not interfere with domestic politics but added that any past commitment made by previous governments must be kept.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.