Italy warns on consequences of Greek euro exit: l'Espresso
February 19, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Italy warns on consequences of Greek euro exit: l'Espresso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would critically undermine the nature of the single currency and needs to be avoided, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

“We have to send a signal that the euro is irreversible,” Padoan told the weekly magazine l‘Espresso in an interview when asked about Greece’s situation.

“If a country were to leave, it wouldn’t just mean one less country in the union but the transformation of the euro into a mechanism that can be undone.”

His words contrast with those of some economists and politicians who have played down the likely impact of a Greek exit on the rest of the currency bloc.

Padoan said Italy supported Greece’s efforts to transform its economy with a medium-term program of structural reforms.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Steve Scherer

