Eurobank CEO says capital shortfall is 'fully manageable'
#Business News
October 31, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Eurobank CEO says capital shortfall is 'fully manageable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank (EURBr.AT) is confident it can cover the capital shortfall the European Central Bank’s health check revealed, its Chief Executive said on Saturday.

“The Comprehensive Assessment by the SSM/ECB ranks Eurobank as the Greek bank with the lowest, and fully manageable, capital needs under the stress test adverse scenario,” Fokion Karavias said.

The ECB’s health check showed that Greece’s third-largest lender has a capital shortfall of 2.12 billion euros under the adverse scenario of the stress test, the lowest among the country’s four lenders.

“We are confident that, despite the challenges, we will succeed,” Karavias said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
