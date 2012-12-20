FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Eurobank posts third-quarter loss, provisions hurt
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 20, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Greece's Eurobank posts third-quarter loss, provisions hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek man holds 100 Euro bills which he just withdrew from a branch of Eurobank in central Athens June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank EFGr.AT posted an expected third-quarter loss on Thursday as the country’s deep economic slump caused a rise in non-performing loans and weaker banking income.

The bank said third-quarter losses reached 223 million euros ($294 million), bringing its nine-month loss to 1.095 billion euros. Higher funding costs led to a 4 percent fall in net interest income in the third quarter.

Eurobank said non-performing credit rose to 17 percent of its loan book from 14 percent in the first quarter. Provisions for impaired loans rose 23 percent in the nine-month period to 1.213 billion euros.

The bank said its total recapitalization need, as set by the country’s central bank, was 5.8 billion euros. This includes the impact of two Greek sovereign debt writedowns earlier this year.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.