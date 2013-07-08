Greece happy with Eurogroup outcome, hoped for more money: official

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is satisfied with a decision by euro zone finance ministers to dole out 6.8 billion euros in bailout funds to the country but was hoping to get more money, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

“The Eurogroup’s decision is satisfactory and more or less what we were expecting,” the official, who attended the meeting, said on condition of anonymity.

“We would have liked to get about 1.8 billion euros more. This money, the last chunk of funding from the euro zone for 2013, will now likely be pushed back to November or later because of elections in Germany and Austria.”

The official said Monday’s deal enabled Greece to redeem about 2.2 billion euros of bonds in August, cover its needs and pay off arrears.