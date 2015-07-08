FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny can't see ELA increase for Greece
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny can't see ELA increase for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is extremely unlikely to increase emergency funding for Greek banks, which is due to run out today, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

“We as the Governing Council will have to discuss today to what extent we can renew this credit again,” Nowotny told journalists on the sidelines of an Austrian central bank event on Wednesday.

“There will certainly be no desire to increase it. Quite honestly, I can barely imagine that.”

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.