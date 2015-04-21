FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finance minister optimistic over deal with EU/IMF lenders, cites convergence
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 21, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister optimistic over deal with EU/IMF lenders, cites convergence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will reach a deal with its international lenders although this may not happen in the upcoming meeting of euro zone finance ministers, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Tuesday citing signs of convergence.

“There will be a deal, a comprehensive agreement,” Varoufakis told reporters in Athens. “But this does not mean that there will be an agreement at Friday’s Eurogroup”.

“There is clear convergence” he added.

Referring to the negotiations Varoufakis said earlier the International Monetary Fund “was demanding the deregulation of the labor market”, a market which he said was already hit by a deep recession during the debt crisis.

Labor rules and a pension reform have been sticking points in the talks which have dragged on for months.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.